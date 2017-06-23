C3 Pure Fibre
Construction veterans calling for change

June 22, 2017
Mario Grey
Veterans in the construction industry are calling for change to spark Caymanian interest in the field.

Tougher regulation of the Construction industry and immigration reform are among the calls being made by the workers.

After nearly 20 years on the job, construction worker Wayne Mattocks said he has seen a drop in Caymanians entering the Construction industry.

“Government should get more involved in policing the system. There are sites, there are places out there that they should send some sort of field officer to check out how they are paying, how they are handling their people,” Mr. Mattocks explained.

Construction veteran Charles Watler who is also described as the father of the Immigration Board said he wants to see work-permit regulations tightened.

“The Immigration board should only grant permits where these small companies can substantiate that they have contracts for this work,” Mr. Watler stated.

Both men believe if their ideas are followed many Caymanians will once again turn to construction as a career.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

C3 Pure Fibre

