Construction veterans calling for change

Veterans in the construction industry are calling for change to spark Caymanian interest in the field.

Tougher regulation of the Construction industry and immigration reform are among the calls being made by the workers.

After nearly 20 years on the job, construction worker Wayne Mattocks said he has seen a drop in Caymanians entering the Construction industry.

“Government should get more involved in policing the system. There are sites, there are places out there that they should send some sort of field officer to check out how they are paying, how they are handling their people,” Mr. Mattocks explained.

Construction veteran Charles Watler who is also described as the father of the Immigration Board said he wants to see work-permit regulations tightened.

“The Immigration board should only grant permits where these small companies can substantiate that they have contracts for this work,” Mr. Watler stated.

Both men believe if their ideas are followed many Caymanians will once again turn to construction as a career.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

