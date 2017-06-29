C3 Pure Fibre
Consumers look to increase security

June 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The recent spike in burglaries and robberies has created an air of concern in Cayman and local security providers say they’ve noted an uptick in requests for residential and commercial security options.
We caught up with one leading firm on the issue.
“We have seen a moderate increase in enquiries.”

Security Centre’s Dean Sinclair says consumers are responding to a recent increase in burglaries and robberies.

“We are seeing people who are very keen to undertake a range of security processes, one might be installing a basic home alarm system others might be a more comprehensive system for commercial enterprises,” Mr Sinclair said.

He said many customers are asking specifically about home alarm systems and safes.

“Essentially, security is about a number of different methods being put in place to protect a property from different angles,” he said.

And more security means peace of mind for those wary after a disturbing home invasion two weeks ago and a stint of commercial burglaries and armed robberies.

“If there is access to the property it’s nice to have that extra layer of security,” Mr Sinclair said.

Mr Sinclair said what’s important before making any security investment is to ensure you do a risk assessment to determine your own security needs.
Police have made several arrests in relation to the burglaries and robberies over the past month including this morning’s (28 June) burglary at Second Hand Dealer store.

