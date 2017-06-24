C3 Pure Fibre
Convicted killer sent to UK

June 23, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Convicted killer Osbourne Douglas has been sent to the UK to continue serving his sentence.

Mr Douglas is serving a 34-year sentence for the 2015 murder of Jason Powery. He was sent to the UK using the 133-year-old Colonial Prisoners Removal Act.

Mr Douglas was removed from Northward and escorted under heavy police presence to the airport.

A government statement said Mr Douglas’s removal was authorised by the “UK and Cayman Islands governments in the interests of national security and the public safety of the people of the Cayman Islands.”
We reached out to Prisons asking why Mr Douglas was removed and if more prisoners will be moved. However, prison officials said they will not be making any further statements on the matter.

