Cops disrupt burglary, one suspect in custody

June 28, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police catch burglars in the act and one of the four suspects now is in custody.

According to the  RCIPS shortly after midnight police responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the Second Hand Dealer store.

Thieves smashed a window and a quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Three men, as well as, a man on a bicycle were seen fleeing in the direction of Rock Hole Road.

Police eventually arrested a 57-year-old George Town man on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or the tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

