Crabs migration at Brac airport goes viral

You may have heard of snakes on a plane, but have you heard of crabs on the runway?

Well, that’s what workers at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport discovered this week. A video shared on social media earlier this week shows what appears to be a mass migration of crabs on the Sister Isle. No, they were not planning to board a plane but migrate to the other side of the runway.

Cayman Islands Airports Authority Chief of Safety Andrew McLaughlin said the crabs are seen annually after heavy rains.

“Once detected the runway is temporarily closed, our maintenance personnel are dispatched to remove the crabs and once the area has been cleared aircraft operations are resumed,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Meanwhile Senior Research Officer at the Department of Environment John Bothwell said it is not unusual to see crabs out and about at this time of the year because of the rains.

However he said it’s a bit unusual to see that large number of crabs in a specific area.

Mr Bothwell says it is not distressing to see that amount, it is heartening to see that many.

