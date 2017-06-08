C3 Pure Fibre
Cruise berthing report pending

June 7, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Tourism Minister Hon Moses Kirkconnell says discussions with coalition members on the multi-million dollar cruise berthing facility are still ongoing. But he says they are supportive of the previous government’s approach to dealing with the project.

The minister says KPMG, the firm contracted to produce the financing model with cruise ship companies for the project, is still in the process of finalising its report.

He says, so far, members are on board with several stipulations the Progressives led government put into place.
“It will revert back to the people of the Cayman Islands, it will be run by the Port Authority, there will be no upland development. So we continue along that process. We had it in our manifesto so we will move forward. We still have some discussions with the coalition, but at this point they are supportive,” Mr Kirkconnell said.

He says he has to meet with ministry staff before providing a new update on the project to Cabinet and coalition members.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

