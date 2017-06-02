C3 Pure Fibre
Cruise ships make emergency stop

June 2, 2017
Two cruise ship passengers are in on-island medical care after “The Carnival Dream” and “Harmony of the Seas” made emergency stops at Cayman’s port. 

On Tuesday a male passenger who fell ill on the “Carnival Dream”  while en route to Jamaica was taken to the George Town Hospital.

On the 31st of May a ship that does not regularly make stops to Cayman, “The Harmony of the Seas” came to Cayman shores. A male passenger who was in critical condition was taken to Health City.

No further information could be disclosed about the patients. Cayman 27 understand that both men are recovering under hospital care. 

