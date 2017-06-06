C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Environment News

CUC expects solar farm online by end of June

June 5, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman’s first utility-scale solar farm should be online and delivering renewable energy to customers by the end of this month, according to CUC.

CUC says it and partner firm Entropy Cayman have started testing and commissioning the 20 acre, 5 mega-watt solar farm at Lake Destiny in Bodden Town. When it’s in service, CUC said the solar farm will produce enough energy to supply 800 homes.

The project was initially slated for completion last October, but faced delays.

The testing and commissioning phase is expected to take about two weeks. CUC is planning an official opening event scheduled for 20th June.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: