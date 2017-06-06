CUC expects solar farm online by end of June

Cayman’s first utility-scale solar farm should be online and delivering renewable energy to customers by the end of this month, according to CUC.

CUC says it and partner firm Entropy Cayman have started testing and commissioning the 20 acre, 5 mega-watt solar farm at Lake Destiny in Bodden Town. When it’s in service, CUC said the solar farm will produce enough energy to supply 800 homes.

The project was initially slated for completion last October, but faced delays.

The testing and commissioning phase is expected to take about two weeks. CUC is planning an official opening event scheduled for 20th June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

