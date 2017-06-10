CUC increases rate

CUC is increasing rates. The electricity provider says OfReg, that’s the Utility Regulation and Competition Office, approved a 1.6% base rate increase effective 1st June.

In a release CUC says the change translates to a monthly increase of roughly $1.83 for the average residential customer.

The rate hike, it says, will not impact the fuel cost charge nor the license and regulatory fees and regulatory fee charges.

It says the rate increase was a result of two 2016 US consumer price index increases.

Under the rate change, Residential rates increase $5.23 to $5.31 per customer account plus here are increases to the all kilo-watt per month rates.

CUC has different rate increases for general commercial and large commercial customers.

Information outlining the billing changes will be included with your June bill.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

