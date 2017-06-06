Customs officer arrested for cocaine importation

A Cayman Islands Customs officer is arrested on suspicion of importation of cocaine.

Five people were arrested Friday (2 June) following a joint operation between the RCIPS Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force and Customs Enforcement, according to police. They say quantities of cocaine and cash were recovered.

Among those arrested was a 31-year old Bodden Town man who is employed as a Customs officer. He remains in police custody on suspicion of Being Concerned in the Importation of Cocaine.

Collector of Customs Charles Clifford is quoted in a statement as saying in part:

“While the presumption of innocence must apply in all cases, I also wish to categorically state that there is absolutely no place in the Customs Department for any officer who is engaged in criminal activity. I will not allow the integrity of our hard working and dedicated customs officers to be brought into question because of the conduct of any corrupt officer.”

A 39-year-old woman was arrested for the same offence. She is on police bail.

Three Venezuelan men were also arrested in connection with the raid. They range in age from 22 to 51 and remain in custody on suspicion of Importation of cocaine, possession and possession with intent to supply.

The police continue to investigate the matter.

