Customs Officer Claude Terry reappeared in court where his trial has been set for the 23rd of October and it will be heard in Cayman Brac.

He has already plead not guilty on the 21st of April to 3 counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mr Terry has chosen to have a judge alone trial in our sister island Cayman Brac.

His bail has been extended to the trial date.

