Day four of Errington Webster trial

June 8, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Day four of the Errington Webster indecent assault trial continued today, with the alleged victim’s mother taking the stand.

The mother who we are not naming to protect her daughter’s identity- looked visibly upset in Grand Court. She wiped away tears while discussing a video her daughter says she recorded during one of four sexual encounters with Mr.Webster.

The mother says she was “very shocked.” When asked what she thought of Mr.Webster, the girl’s mother replied, “he’s a decent man, we respect him, we all do, we didn’t expect this out of him.”

She says the former political candidate financially assisted their family, was helpful in the community and she was not suspicious of his intentions.

She says she did notice he took a special interest in her daughter, but did not realize it was a sexual interest because she was a child.

