Day Three of Errington Webster trial

Emotions ran high Wednesday on day three of the Errington Webster indecent assault trial. With both the alleged victim and the defendant bursting into tears as the jury looked on.

Crown prosecutor Darlene Oko began the day pressing the complainant on the details of what the young girl says were four different occasions of the then 13 year old engaging in sexual acts with Mr.Webster.

The line of questioning appeared to take a toll on the girl who we are not naming because she is a minor.

She struggled to maintain her composure whilst going over the nature of their relationship, examining texts and the apparent exchange of illicit photos of the young girl for cash.

When asked to clarify her reasons for taking a phone recording that eventually led to his arrest, she said, “The video was evidence that whatever he did, I didn’t ask for I didn’t want” and “I kept it on my phone just in case things went south.”

Defense attorney Steve McField then began to cross examine the girl. He mentioned the contributions to society Mr. Webster made and aimed to establish the correct time line of Mr. Webster’s interactions with the girl. Near the end of the day, he asked the girl whether she was attempting to blackmail Mr. Webster.

Day 4 of the trial is scheduled for tomorrow where the victims mother will be brought in for cross examinations.

