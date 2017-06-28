C3 Pure Fibre
Deadline approaches for candidate spending reports

June 27, 2017
Joe Avary
We’ll soon have a better understanding of how much money candidates spent in pursuit of a seat in the Legislative Assembly.

The Elections Office told Cayman 27 that candidates have 28 days from the election to pay all bills, and another week to file their report. That deadline is Wednesday, 28 June.

After that, the Elections Office will have ten additional days to analyze and review the candidates’ spending reports before they’re made available for public viewing at the Elections Office.

Elections officials said they are aiming to have the reports ready by Friday, 7 July.

