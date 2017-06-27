DOE advice on crab migration: “Don’t kill them”

Crabs crawling across the Owen Roberts airport runway last week created a stir on social media.

Department of Environment’s John Bothwell says we may see even more of these six-legged crustaceans as the rains persist and he says that’s a good thing.

“We do not want you running over crabs, just be a bit careful this time of year. It’s part of living in Cayman.”

As the senior research officer at the DOE John Bothwell finds himself urging caution this time of year.

“Heavy rain is likely why they will be moving about. The rest of the year they will either be stopped up in their holes or living very close to their burrows. So it is not unusual to see crabs moving around this time of year,” Mr Bothwell said.

He says over the years there were concerns about the crab population and while they’re monitoring the migration patterns. The DOE can’t give an estimate on the crab population.

“Observing the side-of-the-road art the end of summer you can see how many dead crabs there are. But scientifically we cannot say anything about it right now,” Mr Bothwell explained.

However he says judging from the numbers seen last week, things are positive for the population and that’s good news for local crab catchers and the environment.

“So that was heartening to see those kinds of big numbers somewhere although I am sure the CIAA were not that happy to see them on their property. But again this is the kind of big open area where they may be passing through normally and it just happens,” said the Senior Research Officer.

Operations at the airport are back to normal but Mr Bothwell says as heavy rains continue we may see a re-occurrence of what happened last week as for today this reporter, fortunately, didn’t have any crabby encounters.

And just a correction to last week’s story. The airport in our story on the crab migration incorrectly identified the airport in the social media video as Charles Kirkconnell International Airport. It was in fact Owen Roberts International Airport. The error is regretted.

