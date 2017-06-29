C3 Pure Fibre
DOE advises public on Sargassum influx

June 28, 2017
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment (DOE) told Cayman 27 changes in wind patterns are responsible for an influx of Sargassum seaweed on our beaches.

The DOE said Sargassum blooms in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean, consolidating into large mats that ride ocean currents toward the Caribbean. The Sargassum often washes up on beaches, creating an unsightly and sometimes smelly mess.

The DOE recommends removing it manually, as heavy equipment can crush turtle nests.

“When you use heavy equipment to remove Sargassum, you run the risk of impacting the nests that are already in the ground there, so we really want people to consult with us before they use mechanical equipment to remove it,” said DOE Deputy Director Tim Austin.

Mr. Austin said the easiest way to deal with Sargassum is to let it dry out for a few days, and then scoop it up with good old-fashioned rakes.

 

 

