DOE stretches Tatoosh money through in-house project management

June 2, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 it’s working to maximise its budget for mega-yacht moorings by managing the project in-house.

Deputy Director Scott Slaybaugh said the DOE received an undisclosed amount of settlement money after a January 2016 reef damage incident involving billionaire Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s 303 foot mega-yacht Tatoosh. That incident destroyed 14,000 square feet of coral reef in the West Bay replenishment zone. 

The DOE said in-house project management will help stretch those settlement funds.

“We would like the funds to go farther because we’d like to put [permanent mega-yacht moorings] in the sister islands, those are not easy places to keep large vessels, and more than one in Grand Cayman,” said Mr. Slaybaugh. “So we’ll have to see how far the money goes and what our budget looks like after this.”

He said Port Authority has donated a 24-tonne anchor valued at around $20,000 for the first mooring. The total expected cost of that mega-yacht mooring is around $40,000.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014.

