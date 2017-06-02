Eden calls out gays and atheists in first LA speech of 7th term

Veteran lawmaker Anthony Eden began the first speech of his seventh term in the LA in defense of what he calls the sanctity of marriage.

Mr. Eden first took aim at a familiar foe, the former law teacher Leonardo Raznovich, who prevailed in his fight to become a dependent on his same-sex spouse’s work permit.

Mr. Eden accused Mr. Raznovich of inciting residents against Cayman’s constitution and marriage law, and he called on the Premier to replace the head of the Human Rights Commission, James Austin Smith.

“It is beyond my comprehension, Mr. Speaker, how a person who is a confessed atheist can objectively deal with matters in a predominately christian nation,” said Mr. Eden, the elected member for Savannah.

Mr. Eden said he reversed his decision to retire in order to keep fighting for Cayman’s Christian beliefs.

“Perhaps Mr. Eden should be reminded of the words of the Premier a couple years ago: ‘LGBT equality is a train that is not going to stop coming, it has long left the station,'” said Mr. Raznovich in response to Mr. Eden’s comments.

Cayman 27 also reached out to Mr. Austin Smith. He said he hasn’t heard Mr. Eden’s comments and won’t be commenting.

