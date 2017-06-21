Errington Webster found guilty

Errington Webster has been found guilty on all 4 charges laid against him. This afternoon the jury of 7 found him guilty on 3 counts of indecent assault and 1 count of gross indecent assault against a minor.

The jury took roughly 2 and a half hours of deliberation before returning the guilty verdict. Mr. Webster, 55 denied all charges. Even though there was video evidence of him masturbating in front of a minor. He claimed he was not in his conscious mind when the act was carried out.

Mr. Webster was remanded in custody and will return to Grand Court on 16th August when Justice Quinn will pronounce a sentence on him.

