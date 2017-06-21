C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Errington Webster found guilty

June 20, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Errington Webster has been found guilty on all 4 charges laid against him. This afternoon the jury of 7 found him guilty on 3 counts of indecent assault and 1 count of gross indecent assault against a minor.

The jury took roughly 2 and a half hours of deliberation before returning the guilty verdict. Mr. Webster, 55 denied all charges. Even though there was video evidence of him masturbating in front of a minor. He claimed he was not in his conscious mind when the act was carried out.

Mr. Webster was remanded in custody and will return to Grand Court on 16th August when Justice Quinn will pronounce a sentence on him.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: