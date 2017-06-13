Errington Webster indecent assault trial continues

The Errington Webster indecent assault trial continued today with Mr. Webster taking the stand in hopes of convincing a jury of 7 people that he is not guilty of three charges of indecent assault and a charge of gross indecency.

He is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a then 13 year old girl. On the stand Mr. Webster denied claims of ever having sexual relations with the alleged victim. Webster stated that it was in fact the alleged victim who would instigate sexual conversations by often asking inappropriate questions which he claims he did not encourage or partake in.

When asked why he would call her his girl he said, “she had a void in her life, the absence of a father and I was trying to fill the void, it could be misunderstood if you don’t know the contents of the conversation.”

Mr. Webster bristled during Crown Prosecutor Darlene Oko’s line of questioning as she repeatedly asked why did he think he was qualified to counsel a child who he insists had acute emotional stress issues and why did he not properly disclose that to the child’s mother.

The retired firefighter and one time political hopeful’s trial continues tomorrow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

