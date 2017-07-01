Fabian McField guilty on three charges in sex crime

A jury today finds Fabian McField guilty on two of three charges in a sex crime with the mother of his child.

The jury returned verdicts on the charges of indecent assault of a woman and assault causing actual bodily harm. The 7 jurors found him not guilty of rape. They say the prosecution proved Mr. McField violently assaulted the woman during a sexual act. Cayman 27 does not name victims of sex crimes.

Mr. McField’s sentencing is scheduled for 21st July.

