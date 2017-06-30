Fabian McField rape trial

A man accused of sexually assaulting the mother of his child took the witness stand today in Grand Court.

Fabian McField faces charges of indecent assault, assault causing actual bodily harm and rape.

He denied any wrong doing when he testified before the 7 member jury in Grand Court Thursday. He described his turbulent relationship with the complainant, claiming he attempted to resolve their matters by going to her home despite her demands he should not.

Mr. McField claims that shortly after arriving the two engaged in consensual sexual acts, which ended abruptly as the complainant became angered over his involvement with another woman.

However the victims testimony painted a different picture. She says he came to her home even when she told him not to and forced himself on her. He was arrested by police the same morning after the woman told police she had been raped and violently sexually assaulted.

Dr. Karina Palmer, who examined the victim testified her injuries are consistent with her claims. Mr. McField however says any injury wold have been accidental.

Prosecutor Toyin Salako told the court physical evidence at the scene, like blood conflicted with Mr. McField’s claim.

Whilst Defense attorney Prathna Bodden stated to the jury that the alleged victim toyed with Mr. McField and that, “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

