Fire officer convicted on gun charge fired

A Cayman Islands Fire Service officer convicted on a gun charge officially is without a job.

Fabian Thompson last week was sentenced to more than five years behind bars after he was found guilty of possession of an imitation firearm.

Chief Fire Officer David Hails confirmed Sunday (4 June) Mr. Thompson is no longer employed by the Fire Services.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Monday (5 June) sent the following statement:

“The Ministry of Home Affairs can confirm that Mr. Fabian Thompson was advised in writing on June 1st that his employment as a fire officer was terminated with immediate effect.”

Mr. Thompson in January of last year was tasered by police, who say Mr. Thompson ran after they suspected he had a gun and requested to search him.

