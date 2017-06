Five more Cubans have been repatriated to Havana.

The Department of Immigration says it repatriated the migrants, three females and two males, to Cuba earlier this week.

Since the beginning of 2017 94 Cuban migrants have been repatriated to Cuba.

Currently, 55 Cuban migrants remain in immigration custody. They are housed at the Immigration Detention Centre or an approved facility.

