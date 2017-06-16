C3 Pure Fibre
Forming storm likely to bring weekend rains to Cayman

June 15, 2017
Joe Avary
The National Weather Service said a storm system is brewing in the Western Caribbean that could impact our weather by the weekend.

“We’ve got one over the Yucatán peninsula, another one south of Grand Cayman, and another one out by Haiti.

NWS Director General John Tibbetts told Cayman 27 tropical waves are working together to create conditions conducive to storm formation.

“The western Caribbean is going to become a fairly broad area of low pressure, and a system is going to start to form up Friday night going into Saturday,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

Mr. Tibbetts predicted the storm will form over the Gulf of Honduras, but Cayman will likely see some impact as well starting Friday night (16 June).

“We are thinking that we are going to get an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall per 24 hours during the period,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

Along with the rain, increasing southeast winds and rough seas are in store, particularly at some prime offshore fishing grounds.

“That means at some of the banks down to the southwest, the seas will be tremendously rough in that time,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

He told Cayman 27 although the storm is likely headed away from Cayman, the NWS will keep a close eye as it develops.

“It is not something that is expected to be a major problem, at this particular point, you may see a possibility of seeing it with in our forecast probably, a flood advisory or flood warning, that may come sometime over the weekend,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

Another disturbance near Africa’s west coast could potentially develop into a storm. Mr. Tibbetts said the NWS will keep its eye on that one too.

