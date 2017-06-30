Four jetskis burnt in suspected arson

Police said four jet skis were burned in what they’re calling a suspected arson attack.

The incident happened on Wahoo Close in George Town around 3.15 Thursday Morning (29 June).

Wahoo Close resident Christopher Marzo said he and others living in the area, woke up Thursday to an early-morning visit from police who were requesting information on the incident.

“They were just asking if we noticed something before that happened but we don’t have any idea,” Mr. Marzo said.

Others living in the area said they too are clueless about the incident and it remains unclear for now who owns this property nor to whom the jet skis belong.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

