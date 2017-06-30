C3 Pure Fibre
Four jetskis burnt in suspected arson

June 29, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Police said four jet skis were burned in what they’re calling a suspected arson attack.

The incident happened on Wahoo Close in George Town around 3.15 Thursday Morning (29 June).

Wahoo Close resident Christopher Marzo said he and others living in the area, woke up Thursday to an early-morning visit from police who were requesting information on the incident.

“They were just asking if we noticed something before that happened but we don’t have any idea,” Mr. Marzo said.

Others living in the area said they too are clueless about the incident and it remains unclear for now who owns this property nor to whom the jet skis belong.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

