Fugitive wanted after drug bust turns himself in

One of two fugitives on the run since a drug bust in North Side earlier this month surrenders.
A police spokesperson confirms 26-year-old Jerome Calbert on 23 June turned himself in to Jamaican authorities.
Meanwhile, 43-year-old Garth Stewart remains on the loose.
Police have been on the hunt for the pair since finding a significant quantity of ganja in a Hutland-area raid.
No charges have been filed against Mr. Calbert. Police say the investigation remains open.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.