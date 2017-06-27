Fugitive wanted after drug bust turns himself in

One of two fugitives on the run since a drug bust in North Side earlier this month surrenders.

A police spokesperson confirms 26-year-old Jerome Calbert on 23 June turned himself in to Jamaican authorities.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Garth Stewart remains on the loose.

Police have been on the hunt for the pair since finding a significant quantity of ganja in a Hutland-area raid.

No charges have been filed against Mr. Calbert. Police say the investigation remains open.

