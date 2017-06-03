C3 Pure Fibre
Giving a spark of knowledge

June 2, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Sparks of inspiration were ignited at the packed Cascade Room at the University College of the Cayman Islands for this year’s Ted-X-UCCI event.

80 people heard speeches from local members of society, touching on topics from the mindset and grit in creating successful athletes, to thinking and acting globally, Ted-X representative J.D Mosley-Matchett says the theme is Spark, to give those in attendance a spark of inspiration.

“Excited to go on for the  future and give meaning to their lives and all of us are blessed with different sparks, so by seeing a few of the sparks that are being offered  by our speakers today, hopefully our own sparks will be ignited,” said Dr. J.D Mosley-Matchett, Dean of Graduate Studies.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

