Giving a spark of knowledge

Sparks of inspiration were ignited at the packed Cascade Room at the University College of the Cayman Islands for this year’s Ted-X-UCCI event.

80 people heard speeches from local members of society, touching on topics from the mindset and grit in creating successful athletes, to thinking and acting globally, Ted-X representative J.D Mosley-Matchett says the theme is Spark, to give those in attendance a spark of inspiration.

“Excited to go on for the future and give meaning to their lives and all of us are blessed with different sparks, so by seeing a few of the sparks that are being offered by our speakers today, hopefully our own sparks will be ignited,” said Dr. J.D Mosley-Matchett, Dean of Graduate Studies.

