Government councilors announced

June 8, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s government is now complete as he today (8 June) announced the appointment of four Councillors rounding off his new coalition administration. 

Those Councillors are; Independent MLA Austin Harris who joins Premier McLaughlin in the Ministry of Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs as a Councillor

Progressives MLA Barbara Connolly joins minister Hon Juliana O’Connor Connolly in Education and MLA David Wight joins her in Sports.
Mr Wight is also Councillor for Transport.

CDP MLA Captain Eugene Ebanks joins minister Hon Dwayne Seymour as Councillor for Environment and Housing.

As Deputy Speaker of the House Bernie Bush was not appointed as a Councillor.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

