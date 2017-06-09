Government councilors announced

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s government is now complete as he today (8 June) announced the appointment of four Councillors rounding off his new coalition administration.

Those Councillors are; Independent MLA Austin Harris who joins Premier McLaughlin in the Ministry of Human Resources, Immigration and Community Affairs as a Councillor

Progressives MLA Barbara Connolly joins minister Hon Juliana O’Connor Connolly in Education and MLA David Wight joins her in Sports.

Mr Wight is also Councillor for Transport.

CDP MLA Captain Eugene Ebanks joins minister Hon Dwayne Seymour as Councillor for Environment and Housing.

As Deputy Speaker of the House Bernie Bush was not appointed as a Councillor.

