GT boy among 3 arrested for violent home invasion

A George Town boy is one of three people now in custody in connection with Saturday’s (17 June) home invasion, where two residents of a Patrick’s Island home were bound and assaulted by three armed men.

Police say a 39-year old George Town man was arrested Sunday (18 June) morning while a 22-year old George Town man was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of aiding and abetting th e commission of a crime.

All three remain in police custody.

The juvenile was arrested Saturday (17 June) morning following a motor vehicle accident on School Road, according to police. During a search of the vehicle he was driving, police say “certain items” were found that led to his arrest.

The RCIPS has recovered two vehicles in connection with the investigation, including a Honda Civic reported stolen from the Marriott Hotel, on West Bay Road, a few hours before the Aggravated Burglary.

It’s unclear what vehicle the boy was driving nor the nature of the accident or items discovered inside. Questions to the RCIPS have gone unanswered.

Police say on Saturday (17 June), three men entered the home around 4:30 a.m., two armed with firearms and one with a hammer.

Police say a man and woman were bound and threatened by the men. The man was assaulted before the thieves made off with cash and jewelry.

The occupants were traumatised but did not require immediate medical attention, according to police.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. Tuesday (19 June) for more information.

