GT Community leaders call for more support to combat crime

Residents of one George Town neighbourhood say they want more help fighting crime, and one lawmaker from the area says he intends to make that a reality.

The Scranton Community Council on Tuesday hosted a meeting at the George Town Hall, inviting MLA Kenneth Bryan to discuss the community’s issues.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter was there. He has this report.

George Town native and current MLA Kenneth Bryan says it hurts to see crime impacting Cayman.

“I feel terrible, I don’t want crime in my country,” said MLA Kenneth Bryan.

So he met Tuesday night with members of the Scranton community council, saying the onus is on elected members to end a recent upsurge in crime.

“The people who pull the strings in respect to crime prevention is the government and they need to answer to the people about what strategies they are taking,” said MLA Kenneth Bryan, representative for George Town Central.

In this neighborhood, there have been several break-ins, car thefts and a gang-related shooting incident in the past two months.

Mr. Bryan calls for more lighting, C-C-T-V cameras and neighbourhood watches and says he is meeting the Premier on Friday to discuss his crime-fighting wish list.

“But if I don’t see action in the period of time then I’m going to become serious opposition and I don’t want to do that, I just want to find solutions,” said Mr. Bryan.

Chairman of the Scranton Community Council, Dale Ramoon says he is well aware of the issues impacting his community.

“We know we’ve got the drug situation there in the community, as someone indicated it’s a service there, you know, we want to be able to curb that,” said Chairman of the Scranton Community Council, Dale Ramoon.

He hopes to get the support needed to face those creating a negative influence in the area.

“We want to be able to tell our community look guys, you’ve got to stop this, you got to speak out, if you want your community you got to take it back,” said Mr. Ramoon.

As Mr. Ramoon is asking the community for support, Mr. Bryan says he’s hoping Government will do what needs to be done to keep Cayman among the safest destinations in the Caribbean.

During the election there was a lot of talk from candidates about forming a district council, Mr. Ramoon says he welcomes the idea and believes it can help combat issues within the respective ares.

