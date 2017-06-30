Health City doctors return toddler’s heart to his chest

Health City surgeons completed a six hour surgery to return a Nicaraguan toddler’s heart to his chest cavity.
“Many even busy pediatric cardiac surgeons won’t even come across this in their lifetime,” said Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil.
The child was born with a condition called Pentalogy of Cantrell, an extremely rare condition where a child is born with his heart outside of the chest. It happens in just one of 5-7 million live births.
Dr. Binoy joined Cayman Now host Barrie Quappe to tell the whole story of this procedure, you won’t want to miss it.
