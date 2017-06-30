C3 Pure Fibre
Health City doctors return toddler’s heart to his chest

June 29, 2017
Joe Avary
Health City surgeons completed a six hour surgery to return a Nicaraguan toddler’s heart to his chest cavity.

“Many even busy pediatric cardiac surgeons won’t even come across this in their lifetime,”  said Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil.

The child was born with a condition called Pentalogy of Cantrell, an extremely rare condition where a child is born with his heart outside of the chest. It happens in just one of 5-7 million live births.

Dr. Binoy joined Cayman Now host Barrie Quappe to tell the whole story of this procedure, you won’t want to miss it.

 

