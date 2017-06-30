C3 Pure Fibre
Honda Civic stolen from Keturah Street

June 29, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Nearly a dozen cars have been reported stolen this month including another yesterday (28 June.)

According an RCIPS press release a Honda Civic was reported missing from an apartment complex on Keturah Street.

It’s described as being silver in colour similar to this one, but with faded paint on the hood.

The owner last saw it around 1 am Wednesday.

The car was discovered missing at 11:45 am from the parking lot at the residence. It is a 2000 model with the registration number 130-249.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

