Honda Civic stolen from Keturah Street

Nearly a dozen cars have been reported stolen this month including another yesterday (28 June.)

According an RCIPS press release a Honda Civic was reported missing from an apartment complex on Keturah Street.

It’s described as being silver in colour similar to this one, but with faded paint on the hood.

The owner last saw it around 1 am Wednesday.

The car was discovered missing at 11:45 am from the parking lot at the residence. It is a 2000 model with the registration number 130-249.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222.

