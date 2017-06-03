HSA adds hip and knee replacement surgeries

The Health Services Authority is now offering hip and knee replacements for patients suffering osteoarthritis and other joint disorders.

“It’s great to be able to help people and restore their normal activities of daily life and continue their painless life,” said Dr. Pekko Kuusela.

Dr. Kuusela said since he joined the Cayman Islands Hospital as an orthopaedic and trauma surgeon last fall, he’s helped ten patients improve their quality of life through hip and knee replacement surgeries.

“Of course, it’s mainly used for degenerative conditions, osteoarthritis, but also we have younger patients who have had an injury of their joint and the joint has destroyed itself through the injury, so they might need a joint replacement as well,” said Dr. Kuusela.

Dr. Kuusela told Cayman 27 in many cases, joint replacement surgery is not the first option for joint pain relief.

“We of course, try to manage it without operating, so it’s lifestyle changes, certain type of exercises, and management, weight management, and so on, physiotherapy in addition to that, but if these conservative measures fail, then the joint replacement might become an option,” said Dr. Kuusela.

For hip replacements, recovery time may be as little as six weeks. For knees it typically takes a little longer.

“They had a replaced joint and it’s never going to be the same as it is in young 20-year-olds, but obviously most of them are really just still normal people with a small implant in them helping their life,” said Dr. Kuusela.

He said in the past these types of operations were outsourced to other facilities, now they can be done at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town.

Dr. Kuusela said there are very short wait times for total hip and knee replacement surgeries. He told Cayman 27 the hospital is only booked with hip and knee replacements until August.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

