Hurricane season is here: do you have the essentials?

Hurricane season is here at last, and the question is: are you ready?

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is getting his hurricane supply kit together, and to mark the first of June, he hit the streets to stock up on essentials.

The first of June is upon us. That means hurricane season in the Caribbean has officially begun.

“It just takes one storm to really disrupt your life, so again, one should always be prepared,” said Hazard Management deputy director Danielle Coleman.

She told Cayman 27 a well stocked hurricane supply kit is key to surviving a storm and its aftermath.

Hazard management’s ‘Cayman Prepared’ magazine includes a list of essentials. Uncle Bill’s Sherlene Bodden assisted in rounding up a few things needed for a kit.

“The most important thing is just picking up the most necessary things needed,” said Ms. Bodden.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are ready for all eventualities, but preparedness is the absolute key, so keeping informed, having your kit, practicing your plan, your family plan is really really important,” said Ms. Coleman.

Below is a list of essentials for a hurricane preparedness kit:

The Cayman Islands are vulnerable to a number of different hazards including hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis and floods, but with the beginning of the hurricane season right around the corner (1st June), it is especially important that residents are ready for the hurricane threat. In past, hurricanes (such as Hurricane Ivan and Hurricane Paloma) many residents lost passports, photographs, computers and even their homes and vehicles. In some cases people were hungry and thirsty in the days immediately following the impact. With proper planning most of these hardships and losses could have been avoided.

Unfortunately when the threat of a hurricane is imminent there is a lot to do and many important decisions to be made. If you leave things to the last minute there really is only time to scramble to gather some vital supplies (if there are any left in the stores). So prepare now:

Here are some of the most critical supplies to have on hand, well before a hurricane threatens:

• At least a 3-day and preferably a 7-day supply of water (one gallon per person per day)

• Non-perishable food

• A battery operated radio

• Formula, diapers, and other baby supplies

• Manual can opener

• First aid kit

• Prescription and non-prescription medicines

• Toiletries, paper towels and garbage bags

• Cell phones and battery-powered cell phone chargers

• Battery-powered radios and flashlights

• Plenty of batteries

• Extra cash

• Blankets, sleeping bags, books, and games (especially if evacuating)

During a hurricane, and possibly for days or even weeks afterward, electricity and other utilities might not be available. Debris and/or water might block the roads preventing vehicles from getting in or out of your neighborhood. Help might not reach you for days after a hurricane, so you’ll need to be completely self-sufficient during that period. Hurricanes can bring torrential rain, flooding, storm surges and devastating winds that damage homes, destroy treasured keepsakes and disrupt family life. You don’t have to be blown away when a hurricane hits. It’s never too early to prepare and you can take several basic steps right now to protect your family and your home from disaster.

Come to a decision about:

• Where do you plan to ride out a hurricane?

• Where are you going to keep your pets during a hurricane?

• Where will you store your car during a hurricane?

Also:

• Test emergency equipment such as generators and flashlights

• Trim trees that could fall on your roof

• Check shutters are working properly

• Review insurance coverage for your home and business and determine your flood insurance eligibility. Also review your home owner’s insurance policy periodically with your insurance agent or company representative to make sure you have sufficient coverage to rebuild your life and home after a hurricane.

For more information please contact Simon Boxall at Simon.boxall@gov.ky or on 926-2027.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

