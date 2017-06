Both Kemar Hyman and Carl Morgan are ready to bring home the hardware from this year’s Island Games. Cayman Sports Buzz’s Ben Meade speaks with both athletes ahead of Wednesday’s track and field events. Cayman 27 will have exclusive interviews and coverage of the 2017 Island Games starting Monday, courtesy of Cayman Sports Buzz.

Here is a link to all of the events from Gotland, Sweden:

http://islandgames2017results.com/

