The 31st of May was World No Tobacco Day and to celebrate, the Cayman Islands Hospital launched its I Can Quit programme.

The world’s not short on ways to quit smoking but it is not always clear what works and what does not. The cessation classes at Cayman Islands Hospital seem to be casting away that confusion with their success.

Therese Prehay commented on the success of the class, “Research has shown that if you have a cessation group and you have at least 20 percent success rate means that you are doing very well the smoking cessation I Can Quit held by the Public Health Department is showing in excess of 70 percent.”

The 7 week programme is a mix of new comers and people celebrating their continues success. I Can Quits participants seem to have confidence in and gratitude for the experience.

A programme participant Steve Powers who has successfully quit had a positive review of the class, “The class is very beneficial it’s very family oriented it’s very supportive. There’s so many methods that they use to encourage you to quit and at the end of the day its the encouragement for you to make your own decision.”

Health Promotion Officer Therese Prehay believes that the approach the class takes in treatment is the reason behind its effectiveness.

She commented, “One thing that I think sets our programme apart is that we use behavioral therapy, social therapy, group therapy as well as pharmacology a combination of all of those.”

And to those who still have their reservation, Therese Prehay simply had this to say, “If there are any doubts I would still encourage them to try. You can never tell if it would not have that impact on you unless you actually try it for yourself.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

