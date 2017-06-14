Inspector arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

A 53-year-old police inspector is now on police bail after being arrested last afternoon (12 June) on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The officer, who has been suspended from duty, was sought by police after he fled the scene of an accident on Saturday at Hurley’s round-about.

The 53-year-old officer is from George Town.

According to police two vehicles collided just after 4 pm Saturday ( 10 June) at the Hurley’s roundabout.

One of the drivers left the scene of the accident and responding officers later determined the driver is an inspector with the RCIPS.

The RCIPS says officers have made numerous attempts to locate him over the weekend. Passengers in the other car were uninjured.

The officer has been suspended with full pay as required under section 95 (3) of the police law and is standard procedure.

