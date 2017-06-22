International experts pleased with C-berthing project

Visiting port experts have welcomed Cayman’s proposed cruise berthing project saying the multi-million dollar facility will make the region more competitive as a cruise ship destination.

Port Director Clement Reid spoke briefly about the project at the 20th Annual General Meeting for the Port Management Association of the Caribbean (PMAC) held at the Marriott on Wednesday (21 June).

The Director said Cayman matches up well with other countries in the region who already have their own berthing facility and said the use of tenders should not be interrupted when the project is finalised.

“The berthing facility could only accommodate four vessels we have the capacity to accommodate six, two will be on anchorage so tenders will all be apart of our operation,” Mr. Reid explained.

Dr. Fritz Pinnock from the Caribbean Maritime Institute in Jamaica said the cruise-berthing facility has the potential to install environmental protection features to cut down on emissions.

” It gives you an opportunity to look at coal ironing which is another function that they use in California and certain ecologically sensitive areas where they actually plug in the ships and shut down the engine because the pollution from a ship for a day in port can be more than 10,ooo motor cars,” Dr. Pinnock stated.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

