Jamaica’s tourism blueprint could be way forward for Cayman

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell says it’s the Caymanian people that are the country’s top tourism asset.

Ventures like the School of Hospitality Studies aim to ensure young people have the skills they need to compete for opportunities in the tourism sector, but still, some are hesitant to take up careers in hospitality.

Cayman 27’s Joe Avary is on assignment in Jamaica and found out it’s a different story for our neighbours in to the east.

Much like Cayman, Jamaica is a major draw for tourists looking to frolic in the Caribbean sun and sea. Unlike Cayman, however, it has little trouble filling tourism positions with locals.

“Perhaps earlier in the industry, and earlier in Jamaica’s tourism industry, that may have been an issue — dealing with the perception of service and not servitude. And one of the ways that we work on that is to really start early, from school,” Jamaica Tourism Board Deputy Director Marcia McLaughlin said.

Jamaica’s Tourism Awareness Unit starts as early as Primary school, showcasing the variety of opportunities that exist within Jamaica’s tourism sector.

“But it really is to demonstrate that tourism does provide really strong careers. You have careers in marketing, careers in engineering, and even our technology and how technology is being integrated into the tourism product. I think that’s very exciting opportunities that Caymanians and others should be looking at and taking advantage of.”

“A lot of people take it for granted. We are really lucky that we have an all Jamaican staff and we are all actually from Treasure Beach,” said Jason Henzell, of Jake’s Treasure Beach Resort.

He says his all-Jamaican workforce numbers 115 strong. Schooled in Cayman, Mr. Henzell encourages more Caymanians to get involved in hospitality.

“If your tourism is growing faster than your locals want to get involved in it, you are going to have to hire overseas employees, which is a shame, because if you go to that country, you want to talk to the natives of that place, and learn about their pride and their stories,” he said.

Evelyn Smith, of Tensing Pen, in Negril, says it takes time to learn the distinction between service and servitude.

“For us in Jamaica, and especially where you are now in an area that has been strongly focused on tourism for years, you know, decades at this point in time, persons understand that difference,” she said.

Ms. Smith cautions against complacency and she credits the Jamaican government for not letting up in raising awareness of both the tourism sector proper — and its ripple effects — especially in the secondary schools.

“You may not necessarily be right working in a hotel, but working in a restaurant, providing goods and services for the sector, providing maintenance service — those are all the ripple of fact, or the linkages of tourism,” she said.

