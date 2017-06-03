C3 Pure Fibre
Judge summons Mental Health Unit for Armored truck robbery case

June 2, 2017
A Grand Court Judge orders the Mental Health Unit to appear before him.

Today Justice Charles Quinn issued the order for a representative from the unit to appear in court to explain the delays in conducting psychiatric evaluations on 24 year old Jerome Cunningham. He is charged in connection with February’s failed armored truck robbery and shooting of a security guard on Eastern Avenue.

Defense Attorney David Hughes says the unit has not been responding to his calls to set up the evaluation.

He says they have been waiting 3 months for an appointment and he has called numerous times to no avail.

