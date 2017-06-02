Kirkconnell supports Premier, refutes allegations

Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell is once again poised to take over the Tourism ministry as Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and his team review portfolio assignments.

And he’s dispelling notions that he does not have faith in Premier McLaughlin’s leadership.

On Monday an Independents statement alleged Mr Kirkconnell and fellow Cayman Brac MLA Juliana O’Connor-Connolly considered Mr McLaughlin’s leadership untenable.

Mr Kirkconnell, a negotiator for the Progressives in their efforts to form a government, refuted the claims.

“It wasn’t true so there’s no reason to comment on it. I have stated over and over publicly and privately that I think he has done a tremendous job and we fully support Alden McLaughlin as Premier of this country,” Mr Kirkconnell said.

Now that the pomp and circumstance are over the new Cabinet begins work on a plan of action which Premier McLaughlin hopes to have ready by end of July. It will be a joint plan of action that incorporates the Progressives, CDP and Independent manifestos.

