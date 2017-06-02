C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Election News News

Kirkconnell supports Premier, refutes allegations

June 1, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Deputy Premier Hon. Moses Kirkconnell is once again poised to take over the Tourism ministry as Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and his team review portfolio assignments.

And he’s dispelling notions that he does not have faith in Premier McLaughlin’s leadership.

On Monday an Independents statement alleged Mr Kirkconnell and fellow Cayman Brac MLA Juliana O’Connor-Connolly considered Mr McLaughlin’s leadership untenable.

Mr Kirkconnell, a negotiator for the Progressives in their efforts to form a government, refuted the claims.
“It wasn’t true so there’s no reason to comment on it. I have stated over and over publicly and privately that I think he has done a tremendous job and we fully support Alden McLaughlin as Premier of this country,” Mr Kirkconnell said.

Now that the pomp and circumstance are over the new Cabinet begins work on a plan of action which Premier McLaughlin hopes to have ready by end of July. It will be a joint plan of action that incorporates the Progressives, CDP and Independent manifestos.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: