“Lawn and order” aiming for licence

Cayman’s recidivism rate is believed to be hovering around 70% and former inmate George Roper hopes to start a lawn care business aimed at helping convicts get a clean start when they’re released.

We first told you about Mr. Roper’s business venture “Lawn and Order” back in November and on Monday (26 June) Mr. Roper took the first step towards making his business legitimate.

“I just submitted my first trade and business license application at least not one but two of them,” Mr. Roper stated.

Mr. Roper said the Ministry of Planning has already given the go ahead on his Trade and Business Licence application and said he is now awaiting a call from the board at the Department of Commerce and Investments. (DCI)

“This gives me an opportunity to give other inmates that I’ve known that are coming out of prison in the same position that aren’t able to get this opportunity to give them a second chance as well,” Mr. Roper explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

