Special Guest Nick Dixie, a Crystal Palace truther, says the team is in disarray once again, with no manager and no direction.Transfer rumors are running wild, where will the big names land? We recap the latest in Football Focus.
-
Share This!
Lets Talk Sports – Football Focus with The Baron and Nick Dixie
June 14, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Let's Talk Sports
BTFC President Mark Scotland
June 8, 2017
Let's Talk Sports
Steven ‘The Piranha’ Wilcox
June 8, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.