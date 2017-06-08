Life after Northward

After a dozen prison visits, one repeat offender, who is trying to get his life back on track, speaks out on what he believes is needed at Northward prison and society to address recidivism, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“I was in for drug related offences, burglary,” said Dwayne Bush, an ex con doing his best to stay on the straight and narrow.

Former inmate Dwayne Bush has been locked in the cycle of re-offending, 12 times to be exact, fueled by his past addiction to crack cocaine, but he wishes the prison could do more.

“When an innocent person becomes a victim of someone high on coke breaking into their place, I know its not a good feeling because you’ve destroyed their sense of security,” said Dwayne Bush.

At Her Majesty’s Prison Northward, Director Niel Lavis says there are plans in place to help inmates get off drugs.

“Try and reduce the demand and get people off drugs, now we do run courses in partnership with the National Drug Council to come in and they do awareness,” said Prison Director Niel Lavis.

But Mr. Bush says that’s not enough.

“The National Drug Council comes there… It’s not working,” said Dwayne Bush.

He wants to see more in-depth behaviour modification and cognitive thinking classes to change the mindset of those behind bars.

“We work together and do our very best with the resources that we have , but if I had more I could deliver more,” said Prison Director, Niel Lavis.

The Prisons Director says while they want to do more, he says it’s up to the individual if they want to make that change or not.

“Interventions, we can get them employment , but ultimately it comes down to a choice of the individual that they want to make a change in their life,” said Niel Lavis.

Mr. Lavis says those new programs are coming online shortly and include a creation of a drug free wing and more business partnerships to help inmates learn more vocational skills.

