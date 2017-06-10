Local artist Simon Tatum’s exhibition, “Looking back and thinking ahead”, drew about 50 people last night at the National Gallery.

It’s his first solo exhibition gallery, and it came from peers asking him about Caymanian culture during his time studying at the University of Missouri.

For it, he researched early photographs of Cayman life dating back as early as 1910 and adding his touch.

“How these objects have existed before, how we’ve used them from back then and what they originally were and how we can use them now to project forward and so a lot of my work isn’t really about representing what Cayman identity is but talking about while Cayman identity exists from the way I see it, with the objects we have and then playing with it to make it something different that hasn’t been seen before,” said Artist, Simon Tatum.

The exhibition runs till 16th June at the National Gallery.

