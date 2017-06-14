Lord Ahmad named OT FCO Minister

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon is the new UK Overseas Territories and Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister.

He replaces Baroness Anelay of St Johns. She is now Minister of State in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Lord Ahmad’s appointment to the post was announced today in a release from the Premier’s Office. The Premier’s Office said that his appointment is a positive for Cayman as he has a 20-year career working in London in banking and finance.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says he welcomes the opportunity to meet Lord Ahmad and hopes to continue the spirit of positive engagement and mutual respect we have enjoyed over the past four years, which has served to enhance the position of the Cayman Islands in the United Kingdom and on the global stage.

