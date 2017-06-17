Man arrested after throwing rocks at officers

A 31-year-old George Town man remains in police custody Friday (16 June) after police say he threw rocks at officers.

The incident happened Thursday (15 June) afternoon as officers tried to speak with the man about an ongoing investigation, according to an RCIPS press release.

Police say he was aggressive, threw rocks and ran away. He was later arrested for common assault and assaulting the police.

In September, officers reported having rocks thrown at them while responding to an incident in West Bay.

Last month, two officers were assaulted, one severely while attempting to arrest a suspected burglar.

Earlier this month, a man bit a police officer while being arrested.

