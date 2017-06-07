Man arrested after weekend shooting spree

A man has been arrested for attempted murder following what police believe was a gang-related shooting spree on Saturday (3 June) morning.

Police say gunmen fired at least 15 shots at two locations. And Tuesday (6 June) they arrested a 24-year old West Bay man on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. He is currently in police custody.

According to an RCIPS press release, the shooting started around 2:30 a.m. They say a man who had been at the Roof Top Bar, on Mary Street, was being chased by three other men. It is believed they fired at him as he ran down the road.

The man ran to a residence on Myles Lane, in Central George Town. While in the yard of the residence, the three men pulled up in a car and opened fire. Those in the yard ran off uninjured.

Police say some of the spent shells were of heavy caliber. Several bullets hit the nearby residence, one even became lodged in a mattress where a resident had been sleeping.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne is quoted in a statement as saying:

“This incident reflects a dramatic escalation of tensions and is believed to be gang related. The indiscriminate shooting at this residence shows an utter disregard for life and those responsible for it are a clear danger to the community.”

No one was injured in relation to the shootings.

The RCIPS Professional Standards Unit is investigating after a responding officer’s gun accidentally fired.

