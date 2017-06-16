C3 Pure Fibre
Man arrested for crash at Progressives meeting in May

June 15, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A heckler who allegedly caused a two-car crash at a Progressives meeting last month has been arrested.

After almost a month and a half after that incident a 32-year-old George Town man was taken into custody by police yesterday (14 June.)

He was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the traffic collision.

The crash occurred around 8.45 pm on 9 May near Marco Archer’s yard meeting at the Progressives headquarters on Crewe Road. The heckler had fled the scene leaving his motorbike behind at the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist and a car collided in the vicinity of Ella Ray Gardens Drive.
The suspect remains in police custody.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

