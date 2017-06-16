Man arrested for crash at Progressives meeting in May

A heckler who allegedly caused a two-car crash at a Progressives meeting last month has been arrested.

After almost a month and a half after that incident a 32-year-old George Town man was taken into custody by police yesterday (14 June.)

He was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident in connection with the traffic collision.

The crash occurred around 8.45 pm on 9 May near Marco Archer’s yard meeting at the Progressives headquarters on Crewe Road. The heckler had fled the scene leaving his motorbike behind at the scene of the crash.

The motorcyclist and a car collided in the vicinity of Ella Ray Gardens Drive.

The suspect remains in police custody.

